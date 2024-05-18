Ukrainian drone attack kills one in Belgorod in southern Russia, governor says
A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and injured another in southern Russia's Belgorod region, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.
Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, the drone hit the village of Novaya Naumovka, just inside the Russian border, where the two residents were tending a garden.
Reuters could not independently confirm the report. Ukraine has launched frequent drone and shelling attacks on Belgorod and other Russian regions on its border.
