North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw ballistic missile test with new guidance technology, KCNA says
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-05-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 02:47 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a tactical ballistic missile with new guidance technology on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday.
North Korea fired a number of short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military had said.
