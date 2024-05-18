US officials held indirect talks with Iran on avoiding regional escalation, Axios reports
Two top Biden administration officials held indirect talks with Iranian counterparts this week in an effort to avoid escalating regional attacks, Axios reported on Friday.
The conversations marked the first round of discussions between the U.S. and Iran since January, according to Axios.
