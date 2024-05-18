Left Menu

ITBP Jawan Injured in PDP Leader's Carcade Accident in Anantnag

An ITBP jawan was injured when PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's escort vehicle met with an accident in Anantnag, J-K. The incident occurred near Uranhall while the carcade was traveling from Anantnag to Bijbehara. The injured jawan was taken to Government Medical College for treatment.

PTI | Anantnag | Updated: 18-05-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 19:40 IST
An ITBP jawan was injured when an escort vehicle of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's carcade met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident happened near Uranhall in the south Kashmir district when the former chief minister's carcade was on its way to Bijbehara from Anantnag, they said.

The officials said an ITBP jawan was injured in the accident and shifted to the Government Medical College, Anantnag, for treatment.

