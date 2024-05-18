Poland Invests $2.5 Billion in Border Security Amid Rising Tensions
Poland is allocating approximately $2.5 billion to enhance security along its border with Russia and Belarus. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the Shield-East project, which involves building military fortifications. Poland, situated on NATO's eastern flank, aims to fortify its defenses to ensure regional security.
- Country:
- Poland
Poland is investing about $2.5 billion to step up security and deterrence on its border with Russia and its ally Belarus, the prime minister said Saturday.
Donald Tusk said work on the Shield-East project which includes building proper military fortifications has already begun. Poland is on the eastern flank of NATO and of the European Union and Tusk stressed it bears additional responsibility for Europe's security. “We have taken the decision to invest into our safety and first of all, into a safe eastern border, some 10 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion),” Tusk said. “We are opening a great project of the construction of a safe border, including a system of fortifications and of the shaping of terrain, (of) environmental decisions that will make this border impenetrable by a potential enemy,” Tusk said. “We have begun these works, to make Poland's border a safe one in times of peace, and impenetrable for an enemy in times of war,” he added.
He was addressing Polish troops in Krakow, in the south, to mark 80 years since the allied victory in the Battle of Monte Cassino against the Nazis, during World War II.
Poland's previous right-wing government built a $400 million wall on the border with Belarus to halt massive inflow of migrants that began to be pushed from that direction in 2021, but the current pro-EU government says it needs to be strengthened. Poland is a staunch ally of Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia's invasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NATO drills show it is preparing for potential conflict with Russia, Moscow says
AAP, Congress Leaders Form Coalition for Lok Sabha Elections, Appoint Coordinators
Russia to Face Consequences for Cyberattack, Warn Germany, NATO, EU
Chinese President Xi Jinping Begins Serbia Visit, Marking 25th Anniversary of NATO Attack on Chinese Embassy
President Biden Welcomes Romanian Leader to White House, Strengthens NATO Alliance