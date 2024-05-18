Left Menu

Odisha: SIT visits pre-poll violence-hit Khallikote

Nine persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.The SIT will collect proper evidence in the case and ensure early apprehension of the accused persons and closure of the case within 30 days, the DGP had stated.The SIT will report to IGP Berhampur from time to time on the status and progress of the probe, he had stated.Meanwhile, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said that normalcy is returning to the area and patrolling has been intensified to ensure free and fair elections on May 20.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 18-05-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 21:08 IST
Odisha: SIT visits pre-poll violence-hit Khallikote
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday visited Khallikote area in Odisha's Ganjam district, where pre-poll violence has left one person dead and seven others injured, police said.

The SIT, formed for probing the violence, visited Srikrushnasaranapur village to collect information and ascertain various factors leading to the incident, a police officer said.

The four-member SIT is led by Ganjam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mershy Purti. Three other police personnel, including cyber and forensic personnel, are part of the SIT to assist the DSP in the probe.

The SIT was constituted by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Southern Range, J N Pankaj, following direction from DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi.

BJP worker Dillip Pahan was killed and several others were injured in a clash between supporters of the BJD and the saffron party over putting up of posters on Wednesday night. Nine persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The SIT will collect proper evidence in the case and ensure early apprehension of the accused persons and closure of the case within 30 days, the DGP had stated.

The SIT will report to IGP Berhampur from time to time on the status and progress of the probe, he had stated.

Meanwhile, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said that normalcy is returning to the area and patrolling has been intensified to ensure free and fair elections on May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024