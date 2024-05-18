College student found hanging, suicide suspected

A 21-year-old male college student was found hanging while dressed in a saree in his rented accommodation here, police said on Saturday. Prima facie it seemed to be a suicide, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Khandwa Naka area of Indore on Friday night, said Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav.

Puneet Dubey (21), a native of Raisen district, was found hanging in his room. Blood stains were found on the floor below, and he was wearing a saree and a full woman's make-up, the official said. His hands were tied and eyes covered with a cloth. No suicide note was found and autopsy report could throw light on the exact cause of death, said Yadav.

Dubey was a second year BSc student of Maharaja Ranjit Singh College. Further probe is on.

