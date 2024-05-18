College student found hanging, suicide suspected
A 21-year-old male college student was found hanging while dressed in a saree in his rented accommodation here, police said on Saturday. Prima facie it seemed to be a suicide, an official said.The incident occurred in the Khandwa Naka area of Indore on Friday night, said Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav.Puneet Dubey 21, a native of Raisen district, was found hanging in his room.
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old male college student was found hanging while dressed in a saree in his rented accommodation here, police said on Saturday. Prima facie it seemed to be a suicide, an official said.
The incident occurred in the Khandwa Naka area of Indore on Friday night, said Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav.
Puneet Dubey (21), a native of Raisen district, was found hanging in his room. Blood stains were found on the floor below, and he was wearing a saree and a full woman's make-up, the official said. His hands were tied and eyes covered with a cloth. No suicide note was found and autopsy report could throw light on the exact cause of death, said Yadav.
Dubey was a second year BSc student of Maharaja Ranjit Singh College. Further probe is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajkumar Yadav
- Dubey
- Yadav
- Raisen
- Maharaja Ranjit Singh College
- Khandwa Naka
ALSO READ
Bihar: Chirag Paswan to Sue Tejashwi Yadav for Defamatory Statements on Reservation
Enforcement Directorate (ED) Files Money Laundering Case Against YouTuber Elvish Yadav and Associates
Chhattisgarh: BJP's Tokhan Sahu to contest against Congress leader Devendra Yadav from Bilaspur
Covid-19 Vaccination Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Attacks, Says Akhilesh Yadav
"It's not about family; we are competing against BJP": Akhilesh Yadav on candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli