Lok Sabha Polls: Dimple Yadav holds roadshow in support of SP candidate in Gonda

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Saturday held a road show in support of the party's Gonda Lok Sabha seat candidate Shreya Verma. Later, while addressing the people in Gonda, ahead of the fifth phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on May 20, Dimple Yadav said "SP is the only party that knows how to maintain relationships and responsibilities."

Shreya Verma is contesting against two-time sitting BJP MP Kirtivardhan Singh for the Gonda Lok Sabha seat. Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda parliamentary constituency will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

In the fifth phase, elections will be held in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, including Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda, while there will be a by-election in the Lucknow East Assembly constituency. The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases. Polling in the first four phases has already been completed. Polling for the remaining Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

In the 2019 general elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won 62 out of 80 seats, and its ally Apna Dal (S) won two seats. Mayawati's BSP won 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP won five. The Congress party secured only one seat. (ANI)

