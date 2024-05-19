BJP's clan will disintegrate after June 4: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming the INDIA bloc as the 'Bhanumati's clan', SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that the BJP's clan will disintegrate after June 4. On Friday, PM Modi addressed an election rally in Fatehpur and said, ''Currently, four phases of elections have been held in the country. But, the common man has defeated the INDI Alliance in these phases only. Bhanumati's clan is falling apart, it has surrendered.'' ''No one wants to work hard in the remaining elections. The workers of INDI Alliance were already disappointed, (and) now they have stopped leaving their homes,'' he said. Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Yadav, during an election rally in Balrampur on Saturday, said, ''After the four phases of elections, the BJP has already lost on all four fronts.'' ''BJP's chariot is not stuck, it has collapsed,'' he said. ''The clan which the BJP has created by threatening and luring people will disintegrate, because after June 4, the BJP's government will leave the Centre,'' Yadav added. According to a press release issued by the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Lucknow, Yadav addressed separate public meetings organised in support of the party candidates -- Awadhesh Prasad in Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, Ram Bhual Nishad in Sultanpur constituency and Lalji Verma, SP's INDIA bloc candidate from the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat.

Yadav, who also campaigned for party candidate Ram Shiromani Verma from the Shravasti Lok Sabha seat, said, ''People have now understood the mathematics behind '400-paar' that BJP will only win the seats remaining which would be less than 140.'' He further alleged that the BJP had waived off the loans worth Rs 25 lakh crore of the big industrialists in the country in the last 10 years but did not waive off the loans of farmers and the poor. ''This government is not the government of the poor and the farmers, but that of the industrialists,'' Yadav said. The SP chief said, ''The BJP government is a government, which leaks the (examination question) papers. During its tenure, examination papers are being leaked continuously and they are playing with the future of the youth.'' ''Instead of bulldozing the houses of the people who leak the paper, the houses of the poor are being bulldozed,'' he said. While addressing the public meetings, Yadav also said that the BJP is scared of the public support being received by his party and INDIA bloc, the statement said.

He alleged that due to the wrong policies of the BJP, inflation, unemployment and corruption have reached its peak. The public is upset with the government and is voting to remove the BJP from power, the SP chief said.

Yadav reiterated that the BJP wants to change the Constitution. The followers of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the people who are taking the country on the path of development should ensure the INDI Alliance candidates win and the BJP government is removed, he said. ''The Constitution is a lifesaver for all of us. Democracy will survive only if the Constitution survives. It is necessary to remove BJP to save democracy, Constitution and reservation,'' the SP leader said.

Yadav said that the INDIA bloc government will waive off the loans of farmers. ''Farmers will be given legal right to MSP of crops. They will get respect and facilities. Youth will be given jobs in 30 lakh vacant posts of government departments. By ending Agniveer scheme, youth will be given permanent jobs in the Army,'' he said.

The sixth phase of the general elections will cover 14 seats across Uttar Pradesh -- Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phoolpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj (SC), Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi. The voting will be held on May 25.

