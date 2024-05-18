NCPCR probes Saran blast case as injured boy named accused

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has said it started investigating an explosion near an "illegal madrasa" in Bihar's Saran district three days ago, that left one person killed and a boy injured.

The injured minor who was currently being treated in a Patna hospital was made an accused in the case by the police, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in a post on X.

Kanoongo alleged that the site of Wednesday evening's explosion was close to an "illegal madaras" in Motirajpur village, where children were trained how to make bombs.

Saran Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla said pieces of evidence were collected from the spot and it was being investigated whether the seminary was being operated without authorization.

A 40-year-old 'maulana' (religious scholar) was killed and a minor student was injured in the blast.

The boy has undergone surgery and is admitted to a private hospital in Patna, the NCPCR chief said adding that he met the child and his father there.

"Making bombs or teaching children how to make bombs at the madrasa is a fact that is being investigated by the police. There were 15 children in the madrasa, and the remaining 14 children have been made to disappear. Most of the children are residents of Katihar,'' Kanoongo said in the post on X.

He claimed that the head of the madrasa and two more maulanas have been absconding.

"We found gun pellets and sharp needles packed in a polythene bag, which were used to make crude bombs. Police have been directed to make a seizure in this regard," the NCPCR head said.

He said the police were also instructed to investigate whether bombs were being made to influence the Lok Sabha elections.

"The police have made the child an accused, which at first seemed to be an exaggeration because the children were admitted to the Madrasa for religious education. In such a situation, if the Maulvi of the Madrasa engages children to make bombs, legal action should be taken against its operators,'' he said. Instructions have also been given so that the injured child gets proper treatment, rehabilitation and compensation, Kanoongo said.

''The matter is under investigation. Our forensic team had inspected the site and collected pieces of evidence from the spot," the district SP said.

After getting the forensic report, the police would be able to say whether the blast was caused by a bomb or a firecracker, Mangla said.

