EU's Tailored Approach to China vs. US Blanket Tariffs

The European Union shares some U.S. concerns about China but adopts a more tailored approach, as stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Unlike the U.S's blanket tariffs, the EU has launched investigations, adhering to WTO rules, to address specific trade issues such as subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles.

Updated: 21-05-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 21:23 IST
The European Union shares some of the U.S. concerns towards China, but has a different "more tailored" approach, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday during a debate ahead of the EU elections in June.

"The US has put blanket tariffs on many other products, but we have launched an investigation.... according to WTO rules," she said in reference to steep new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Von der Leyen also referred to an EU investigation into subsidies for electric vehicles made in China, saying she guaranteed that the level of duties imposed by the EU would correspond to the level of the damage caused.

