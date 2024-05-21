Left Menu

MyMandi App Scandal: Manager Accused of Embezzlement in Gwalior

MyMandi, a grocery app startup by Mahanaaryaman Scindia, has filed a complaint against its procurement manager for alleged embezzlement. Police in Gwalior have started an investigation into the matter. The app primarily deals in buying and selling vegetables and fruits.

MyMandi App Scandal: Manager Accused of Embezzlement in Gwalior
MyMandi, a grocery app startup of Mahanaaryaman Scindia, son of Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, has lodged a complaint of cheating against its own manager at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly embezzling funds, police said.

MyMandi app's account manager Utkarsh Hande has complained against the company's procurement manager Shivam Gupta about the embezzlement of funds, Janakganj police station's in-charge Vipendra Chouhan said.

The complainant said the company deals in buying and selling vegetables and fruits through MyMandi app, he said, adding that they have registered a case and started a probe into the complaint. When asked if the Union Civil Aviation Minister's son Mahanaaryaman owns this company, Chouhan said he has asked for the documents from the complainant.

After receiving the documents and probe, the amount of the embezzlement and cheating will be known, the police official said.

As per the MyMandi app, Mahanaaryaman Scindia is one of two directors while industrialist Ratan Tata is one of the investors in this company.

