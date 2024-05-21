Hyderabad Police Official Under Fire: ACB Uncovers Assets Worth Rs 3.5 Crore
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has discovered assets valued at Rs 3.5 crore linked to a Hyderabad Police official. Based on a complaint against an Assistant Commissioner of Police, searches at 11 locations revealed cash, gold, and property documents. The case remains under investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Tuesday said it has unearthed assets worth Rs 3.5 crore allegedly related to a police official of Hyderabad Police.
Based on a complaint that an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) working in the Central Crime Station - a wing of Hyderabad Police, had amassed disproportionate assets to the known sources of income, searches were conducted here and other places, an ACB official said.
The searches were conducted at as many as 11 places, including the ACP's house, his relatives and close associates and the ACB found cash, gold ornaments and property documents all valued at Rs 3.5 crore.
The case is under investigation, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- ACB
- Telangana
- corruption
- assets
- police
- investigation
- property
- gold
- crime
ALSO READ
AAP: Delhi's Law and Order Compromised by LG's Mismanagement of Police
MP: Three major candidates of Morena Lok sabha seat kept under house arrest in police line for peaceful voting
SC Scrutinizes ED's Probe Pace in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case, Expresses Concern Over Extended Investigation Duration
Dutch police end a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Amsterdam university
Troubled Australian Boy Fatally Shot by Police