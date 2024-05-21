Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Official Under Fire: ACB Uncovers Assets Worth Rs 3.5 Crore

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has discovered assets valued at Rs 3.5 crore linked to a Hyderabad Police official. Based on a complaint against an Assistant Commissioner of Police, searches at 11 locations revealed cash, gold, and property documents. The case remains under investigation.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:50 IST
Hyderabad Police Official Under Fire: ACB Uncovers Assets Worth Rs 3.5 Crore
AI generated representative image.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Tuesday said it has unearthed assets worth Rs 3.5 crore allegedly related to a police official of Hyderabad Police.

Based on a complaint that an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) working in the Central Crime Station - a wing of Hyderabad Police, had amassed disproportionate assets to the known sources of income, searches were conducted here and other places, an ACB official said.

The searches were conducted at as many as 11 places, including the ACP's house, his relatives and close associates and the ACB found cash, gold ornaments and property documents all valued at Rs 3.5 crore.

The case is under investigation, the official added.

