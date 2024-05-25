Top Sudanese general says Russia asked for red sea fuel station in exchange for weapons and ammunition

A top Sudanese general, Yasser al-Atta, said on Saturday Russia had asked for a fuelling station on the Red Sea in exchange for weapons and ammunition, and that agreements with Russia would be signed soon.

The two countries signed a naval base deal under former President Omar Al-Bashir, but army leaders later said that plan was under review and it never materialised.

Russia has previously developed ties with the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, which is the army’s foe in a year-old war and which Western diplomats say has also had ties with Russia's Wagner private military group.

