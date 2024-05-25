Left Menu

Senior doctor, head of forensic medicine, arrested for car accident on govt hospital premises

Police on Saturday arrested a senior doctor at the civic-run Sion hospital here after a car allegedly driven by him knocked down and killed a 60-year-old woman on the hospitals premises.Rajesh C Dere, professor and head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, was arrested in connection with the accident that took place on Friday night, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:15 IST
Senior doctor, head of forensic medicine, arrested for car accident on govt hospital premises
Police on Saturday arrested a senior doctor at the civic-run Sion hospital here after a car allegedly driven by him knocked down and killed a 60-year-old woman on the hospital's premises.

Rajesh C Dere, professor and head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, was arrested in connection with the accident that took place on Friday night, a police official said. Dere's speeding car allegedly hit Rubeda Sheikh at gate number 7 near the OPD building inside Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion hospital. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The doctor allegedly did not stop after hitting her. Police scanned CCTV footage to confirm that it was Dere's car that knocked her down, the official said. The senior doctor was booked under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and other relevant sections, and further probe was on, he said.

