PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-05-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 23:16 IST
Candle light march held to pay tribute to two techies killed in Porsche car crash
Citizens participated in a candle march organised here on Saturday to pay tribute to two IT professionals who were killed in the Porsche car crash involving a minor boy in Kalyani Nagar area six days back.

Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives when the speeding car allegedly driven by the drunk teenage son of a builder rammed into their motorbike, triggering a huge outrage.

A silent candlelight protest was also organised demanding to check late-night illegal activities in residential areas.

Police detained the minor boy and arrested his father and grandfather on various charges among other persons in connection with the incident.

