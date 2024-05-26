Tunisian president sacks the interior minister as part of partial cabinet reshuffle
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 26-05-2024 03:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 03:52 IST
Tunisian president Kais Saied dismissed on Saturday the Interior Minister Kamel Feki as part of a partial cabinet reshuffle, the presidency said.
The partial cabinet reshuffle also included a change of Minister of Social Affairs.
Saied appointed Khaled Nouri as the new interior minister and Kamal Madouri as Minister of Social Affairs. (Reporting By Tunis newsroom; Editing by Josie Kao)
