Sirens sound in Tel Aviv as Hamas says it fired rockets from Gaza
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 26-05-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 16:52 IST
Rocket sirens sounded across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, for the first time in months on Sunday and Hamas claimed to have fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza.
The militants have continued to fire projectiles at communities around Gaza more than seven months into the war. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the latest barrage.
