CCI extends bidding deadline for AI to June 28

Fair trade regulator CCI has issued clarifications on the bidding for conducting the study on artificial intelligence and its impact on competition, and has extended the deadline for submission of bids till June 18.

Earlier, the deadline for the bids was June 3.

In a set of clarifications, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said bids cannot be submitted through a consortium or a joint venture.

Among other eligibility requirements, the minimum annual turnover of Rs 50 crore has been retained for the bidders.

''The Request For Proposal (RFP) does not provide for submission of bids through a consortium or joint venture. Turnover of the group companies may, however, be included only to meet the eligibility criterion of Rs 50 crore,'' the regulator said in a communication dated May 24.

The last date for submission of bids is June 18 and the financial bids will be opened on July 11. The study will cover various aspects, including the ways AI-driven personalised recommendations, services and pricing influence consumer choices.

It will also look at whether and in what manner can AI facilitate and/or implement anti-competitive strategies as well as the novel strategies aided by AI that can lead to anti-competitive outcomes.

The new forms of collusion prompted by the use of AI such as self-learning algorithms and whether bias in AI algorithms can impact competition will be examined during the study.

Other elements that will be covered include ''how do AI-driven personalised recommendations, services and pricing influence consumer welfare and choice'', ''what are the synergies and risks that may stem from M&As involving firms with AI capabilities'' and ''what are the specific factors/parameters that need to be considered in assessing competitive effects of such M&As''.

