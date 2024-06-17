EU countries give final approval to major plan to better protect nature in the 27-nation bloc, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:32 IST
EU countries give final approval to major plan to better protect nature in the 27-nation bloc, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LogicLadder Secures $2.5M Funding to Champion Global Climate Action
AfDB Joins African Carbon Markets Initiative to Empower Climate Action
Deadly Floods in Germany Highlight Urgent Climate Action Needs
Global Call to Combat Invasive Alien Species Threatening Biodiversity
Hello Kitty and Frankie the Dino Unite for Climate Action in New Video Release