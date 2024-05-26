Delegation of BJP councillors meets UP Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma over councillor's arrest

A group of BJP councillors of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (municipal corporation) met Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma demanding an intervention in the matter pertaining to councillor Sudhir Kumar, in which police had allegedly arrested him in a false criminal case.

The delegation met UP Electronics and Information Technology Minister Sharma on Saturday evening. Sharma is the BJP MLA from Sahibabad Assembly constituency in the Ghaziabad district.

Sharma on Sunday told PTI that an amicable settlement will be reached after listening to the complainant.

Prior to this, the delegation of eight BJP councillors had met senior police officials to press their demand to waive the alleged false charges mentioned in the FIR, but they could not get any relief from there.

On Tuesday, a group of councilors tried to proceed to the residence of Police Commissioner Ajay Mishra to meet him. The police had barricaded the road, and they had an altercation with the cops when they tried to jump the barricades. They were demanding the suspension of the Sahibabad SHO and Mohan Nagar police outpost in-charge for ''implicating'' councillor Kumar.

The councillor was arrested on Tuesday (May 21) based on the complaint of Seeta Devi, wife of Ram Udgar Yadav. The couple runs a small shop of water, cold drinks, tea and cigarettes on the service lane on the back side of Mohan Nagar outpost, police said.

Devi alleged that Sandip, the younger brother of councillor Kumar, went to the shop along with his 10 associates and took some eatables on Sunday night (May 19). When the couple asked them to pay the money, they allegedly thrashed the duo and their sons. They also allegedly snatched Rs 3,000 from the couple and threw the goods on the road and threatened them with dire consequences.

She also alleged that Kumar was demanding Rs 6,000 as ''gunda tax'' to run the shop in the area.

The alleged incident was captured on camera, and it went viral on social media, in which it was seen that Sandip was hitting the woman.

After seeing the video, the police registered a case against the councillor, his younger brother Sandip and another younger brother whose name is not known, and 10-12 unnamed persons.

The case was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (robbery) and 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days) of the IPC, DCP Tarns Hindan Nimish Patil said.

