UP man feared drowned in Ganga in U'khand's Rishikesh
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-05-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:18 IST
A man from Uttar Pradesh is feared drowned in the Ganga while he was bathing in the river at the Ramjhula in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Sunday, police said.
On receiving information about the incident, police and state disaster response force personnel launched a search operation, they said. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Arjun Singh, resident of Raghupura in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, and is missing, police said.
