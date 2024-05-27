Former Russian General Ivan Popov Arrested on Fraud Charges
A Russian military court denied the release of Ivan Popov, a former commander of Russia's 58th army, who was arrested on suspicion of fraud. He is among five military officials detained in a month for allegedly stealing metal products worth 130 million roubles intended for Ukrainian frontline fortifications.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 15:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian military court on Monday refused to release Ivan Popov, the former commander of Russia's 58th army arrested on suspicion of fraud, turning down a request to put him under house arrest, the TASS state news agency reported.
One of five Russian military or defence officials detained in the space of a month, Major General Popov was arrested last week for allegedly stealing more than 130 million roubles ($1.44 million) of metal products intended for building fortifications along the Ukrainian frontline.
