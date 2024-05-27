Left Menu

Blaze Tragedy at Delhi Hospital: Owner and Doctor Arrested, Custody for Three Days

A Delhi court has granted the police three days of custodial interrogation for Dr. Naveen Khichi, the owner, and Dr. Aaksh, the on-duty doctor, of a private hospital where a fire incident killed seven newborns and injured five. The hospital was operating illegally and lacked fire safety clearance.

A court here on Monday allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking three days of custodial interrogation of the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze killed seven newborns and injured five.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr Aaksh -- who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday -- to a three-day police custody.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited. Police arrested the two doctors on Sunday.

A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that was allegedly operating illegally with an ''expired'' licence and no clearance from the fire department.

A case has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

