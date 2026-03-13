Maharashtra Factories Ordered to Submit Fire Safety Audits

In response to a large fire at Shree Ganesh Chemical Company in Thane district's Ambernath area, Maharashtra factories have been ordered to complete and submit fire and safety audit reports within eight days. This directive comes from Industries Minister Uday Samant, as officials announced on Friday.

Minister Samant, after visiting the site on Wednesday, underscored the need for comprehensive information on safety and fire prevention from all companies operating within the jurisdiction. He emphasized this data should be accessible to people's representatives to ensure public safety.

The minister issued a stern warning, indicating that any deliberate act to cause a fire for insurance claims would result in severe consequences. Highlighting the importance of protecting human settlements near industrial areas, Samant urged MIDC staff to enforce prompt audit report submissions, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)