Maharashtra Factories Ordered to Submit Fire Safety Audits

Following a massive fire at Shree Ganesh Chemical Company in Thane district's Ambernath area, factories are instructed to submit fire safety audits within eight days. Industries Minister Uday Samant emphasized safety measures, warning against insurance fraud and underscoring the importance of protecting nearby communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:45 IST
In response to a large fire at Shree Ganesh Chemical Company in Thane district's Ambernath area, Maharashtra factories have been ordered to complete and submit fire and safety audit reports within eight days. This directive comes from Industries Minister Uday Samant, as officials announced on Friday.

Minister Samant, after visiting the site on Wednesday, underscored the need for comprehensive information on safety and fire prevention from all companies operating within the jurisdiction. He emphasized this data should be accessible to people's representatives to ensure public safety.

The minister issued a stern warning, indicating that any deliberate act to cause a fire for insurance claims would result in severe consequences. Highlighting the importance of protecting human settlements near industrial areas, Samant urged MIDC staff to enforce prompt audit report submissions, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

