Suspension of Officials in Tragic Rajkot Game Zone Fire

The Gujarat government on Monday ordered the suspension of seven officials in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire that claimed 27 lives.

The officials have been held responsible for their ''gross negligence in allowing the game zone to operate without necessary approvals,'' a government release stated.

Earlier in the day, Rajkot Municipal Corporation's town planning department assistant engineer Jaideep Chaudhary, assistant town planner for RMC Gautam Joshi, Rajkot Roads and Buildings department's deputy executive engineers MR Suma and Paras Kothiya, and police inspectors VR Patel and NI Rathod, were suspended, as per orders passed by the respective departments.

The RMC later ordered the suspension of Rohit Vigora, the 'station officer' of the RMC's Kalavad Road fire station.

Though the recreation facility was operating without any fire NOC for a significant time, Vigora, as a station officer, showed gross negligence and irresponsible behaviour by not taking any action against the game zone, which fell under his jurisdiction, the RMC's suspension order stated.

The Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the fire tragedy, terming it a prima facie ''man-made disaster''.

The HC noted that a stock of highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibres and fibreglass sheets were stored at the facility.

The state government has formed a special investigation team and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

The Central government has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person.

