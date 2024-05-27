Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Hear Appeal on Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Appointment

The Delhi High Court will review an appeal by professor Eqbal Hussain regarding a single judge's order quashing his appointments as pro-vice-chancellor and officiating vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia. The court deferred the hearing to May 29 due to the recusal of Justice Rekha Palli.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 17:25 IST
Delhi High Court to Hear Appeal on Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Appointment
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for hearing on May 29 an appeal by professor Eqbal Hussain challenging a single judge's order quashing his appointment as the pro-vice-chancellor and subsequently as the officiating vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Hearing of the appeal was deferred after Justice Rekha Palli, heading a division bench also comprising Justice Saurabh Banerjee, recused herself and directed that the matter be listed for hearing before another bench on Wednesday.

The single judge of the high court had on May 22, while dealing with petitions by Md. Shami Ahmad Ansari and others, quashed the appointment of Hussain as the pro-vice chancellor and subsequently as officiating vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, holding the appointments were not made in conformity with the relevant statute.

It had, however, directed that to ensure the academic and administrative machinery of the university does not suffer or come to a complete halt, a fresh appointment to the post of officiating vice-chancellor be made within a week.

The court had also asked the 'Visitor', who is the President of India, to order the initiation of the process of appointing a regular vice-chancellor in the meantime.

On September 14, 2023, then Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar appointed Hussain as the pro-vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia. Subsequently, upon Akhtar's superannuation on November 12, 2023, another notification was issued by the office of the Registrar about Hussain assuming the charge of officiating vice-chancellor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024