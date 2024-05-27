Indian Army Partners with IOCL for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Trials, Leading Green Transport Initiative

Displaying a firm resolve towards finding green and sustainable transport solutions, the Indian Army has collaborated with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for demonstration trials of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus technology. Known for its commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, the Indian Army is pioneering efforts to adopt cleaner energy sources.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Army and IOCL in the presence of General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), and Mr. Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil. During the event, the Indian Army received one Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus, marking the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership. The MoU emphasizes the commitment to fostering innovation and advancing sustainable transport solutions.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology provides a clean and efficient alternative by converting hydrogen gas into electricity through an electrochemical process, producing only water vapor as a byproduct, ensuring zero emissions.

The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus, with a seating capacity of 37 passengers, offers an impressive mileage of 250-300 km on a full 30 kg onboard tank of hydrogen fuel.

Notably, on March 21, 2023, the Indian Army became the first government entity to sign an MoU with National Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy Limited for the installation of Green Hydrogen-based Microgrid Power Plants along the Northern Borders. A pilot project is being set up at Chushul, where a 200 Kilo Watt Green Hydrogen-based Microgrid will provide 24x7 clean electricity to troops deployed in inhospitable terrain and extreme climatic conditions.

The collaboration between the Indian Army and IOCL on the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus initiative represents a significant step towards a cleaner and greener future, highlighting the focus on innovation and environmental responsibility in the realm of transport solutions.