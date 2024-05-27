Hospital Services Disrupted in Mthatha Due to Road Blockage Amid Taxi Violence

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has confirmed significant disruptions to hospital services in and around Mthatha due to the blockage of the N2 and R61 roads amid ongoing taxi violence.

According to a statement from the department, the blocking of major entry and exit points into Mthatha has severely affected the operations at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital, Mthatha Regional Hospital, and St Barnabas Hospital. Staff who worked the night shift were unable to return home, and those scheduled for duty could not reach their workplaces.

The road blockages are a result of taxi drivers allegedly hijacking trucks and using them to obstruct both sides of the N2 and R61 roads. This action follows a crackdown by authorities on taxi-related violence that erupted last week. The hospitals are now operating with minimal staff, struggling to maintain critical services.

“As soon as roads reopen, those who are supposed to be on duty will go to work to relieve those who worked the night shift. The blocked roads mean patients in desperate need of higher levels of care cannot get it as ambulances cannot get to Mthatha,” the department stated. In emergency cases, aeromedical services will be utilized to transfer patients.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, reported that law enforcement is actively addressing the situation, with reinforcements from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on the ground. “Unfortunately, it has affected a lot of things, including schools and airports — just about everything,” he said.

Travelers to, from, and through the Mthatha area are urged to delay their travel or avoid the town altogether as law enforcement works to restore order.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) reported the arrest of five suspects around 9am on Monday following an exchange of gunfire with Public Order Policing and Mthatha Vispol members. Two suspects were injured, and two firearms were confiscated. Charges of attempted murder and possession of firearms have been filed.

Public Order Policing, the National Intervention Unit, and Tactical Response Teams are currently policing the situation in Mthatha. Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, issued a stern warning against circulating videos and messages that incite unrest. “Such actions are not only irresponsible but also illegal. We will take strict action against anyone found to be engaging in activities that threaten the safety and security of the public and the integrity of the election process,” she warned.

The authorities are working tirelessly to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety and security of all affected areas.