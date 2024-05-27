N Cape Law Enforcement Urges Community Cooperation for Safe Elections

Left Menu

In a statement, PROVJOINTS outlined security measures and contingency plans in place to prevent incidents of crime and disruptions during the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-05-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 22:59 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Law enforcement authorities in the Northern Cape are calling on communities to collaborate with them to ensure the safety and security of the National and Provincial Elections scheduled for this week. The Northern Cape Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (PROVJOINTS) emphasized their readiness for Election Day and assured maximum deployments to facilitate a smooth voting process.

In a statement, PROVJOINTS outlined security measures and contingency plans in place to prevent incidents of crime and disruptions during the elections. While they expressed confidence in their preparations, they emphasized the shared responsibility of citizens in maintaining a conducive environment for voting. This entails fostering partnerships and mutual respect among community members.

Potential threats, such as community protests, are being monitored closely, with Public Order Police units prepared to prevent and address any disruptions. PROVJOINTS reminded residents of their constitutional right to make political choices and cautioned against vandalism of political party materials and the spread of fake news or incitement to violence on social media platforms.

Those found violating election laws, including tampering with posters or spreading inflammatory messages, will face legal consequences. Despite the focus on election security, law enforcement agencies affirmed their commitment to ongoing crime prevention efforts beyond the election period, emphasizing professionalism, impartiality, and adherence to the rule of law.

The statement concluded by reiterating the a-political nature of law enforcement and the dedication of officers to upholding their mandate with integrity and fairness.

