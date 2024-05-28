Left Menu

NCW Demands Urgent Probe into Allegations Against Punjab MLA

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for an immediate and impartial investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct made against Punjab MLA Balkar Singh by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The NCW has emphasized the importance of a comprehensive report within three days.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed grave concern over the allegations made against Punjab MLA Balkar Singh of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct and sought a prompt and impartial probe into the matter.

The allegations were brought to light by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who accused Balkar Singh, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct.

According to Bagga, Singh was involved in a sexual activity during a video call with a woman seeking employment.

The NCW, led by its chairperson Rekha Sharma, has vehemently condemned the purported behaviour. The NCW said in a post on X that Sharma called for urgent intervention from the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation into the matter.

The NCW has requested a comprehensive report on the incident to be submitted within three days.

''The National Commission for Women is gravely disturbed by a Twitter post alleging inappropriate conduct by Punjab MLA Mr Balkar Singh. The reported acts, if substantiated, constitute serious violations under IPC sections 354 and 354B, directly affronting a woman's dignity. @sharmarekha vehemently condemn such behavior and call for urgent intervention from @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation. A comprehensive report to be submitted in 3 days,'' the NCW said in a post on X.

