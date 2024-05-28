Left Menu

Business Rivalry Sparks Violent Clash in Bellur

Tension erupted in Bellur town, Karnataka, as a mob allegedly attacked a youth named Abhilash due to business rivalry, leading to several houses being ransacked. Families staged a protest at the local police station, demanding action. Abhilash, critically injured, is currently hospitalized.

PTI | Mandya | Updated: 28-05-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 11:04 IST
Business Rivalry Sparks Violent Clash in Bellur
Abhilash
  • Country:
  • India

Tension gripped Bellur town after a mob attacked a youth and ransacked a few houses over alleged business rivalry, police said on Tuesday.

Demanding action against the assailants, several families staged a demonstration at the Bellur police station on Monday night.

According to police, a large group of people attacked Abhilash (29) and injured him badly.

The injured youth has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024