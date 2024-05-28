Business Rivalry Sparks Violent Clash in Bellur
Tension erupted in Bellur town, Karnataka, as a mob allegedly attacked a youth named Abhilash due to business rivalry, leading to several houses being ransacked. Families staged a protest at the local police station, demanding action. Abhilash, critically injured, is currently hospitalized.
Tension gripped Bellur town after a mob attacked a youth and ransacked a few houses over alleged business rivalry, police said on Tuesday.
Demanding action against the assailants, several families staged a demonstration at the Bellur police station on Monday night.
According to police, a large group of people attacked Abhilash (29) and injured him badly.
The injured youth has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.
