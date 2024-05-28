Left Menu

Spain Recognizes Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as Capital

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state, including the Gaza Strip and West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Spain will not acknowledge any border changes post-1967 unless mutually agreed. Official recognition will be approved by the Spanish government later today.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said Spain will recognise a Palestinian state including the Gaza strip and the West Bank, unified under the Palestinian National Authority with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He said in a televised address it will not recognise any changes to Palestinian borders after 1967 unless all the parties agree on them. The Spanish government will formally approve the recognition later on Tuesday.

