Spain Recognizes Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as Capital
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state, including the Gaza Strip and West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Spain will not acknowledge any border changes post-1967 unless mutually agreed. Official recognition will be approved by the Spanish government later today.
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:24 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said Spain will recognise a Palestinian state including the Gaza strip and the West Bank, unified under the Palestinian National Authority with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He said in a televised address it will not recognise any changes to Palestinian borders after 1967 unless all the parties agree on them. The Spanish government will formally approve the recognition later on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada sanctions four Israelis over West Bank violence
US military says first aid shipment has been driven across a newly built US pier into the Gaza Strip
US military says Gaza Strip pier project is completed, aid to soon flow to help region recover from war
US military says it has completed a Gaza Strip pier project to bring in needed aid by sea as Israel-Hamas war rages on, reports AP.
Canada sanctions four Israelis over West Bank violence