J&K Police Clamp Down on Terror Financiers' Assets

Properties of two terror handlers were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

The properties worth lakhs of rupees, which belonged to the two handlers based in Pakistan, were attached after obtaining order from Sub Judge Uri, a police spokesman said.

He identified the two as Jalal Din, resident of Zamboor Pattan, and Mohammad Saki, resident of Kamalkote Uri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)