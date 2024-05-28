Left Menu

J&K Police Clamp Down on Terror Financiers' Assets

On Tuesday, properties worth lakhs of rupees belonging to two Pakistan-based terror handlers in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district were attached by the police. The action was taken after an order from Sub Judge Uri. The handlers were identified as Jalal Din and Mohammad Saki.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:56 IST
Properties of two terror handlers were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

The properties worth lakhs of rupees, which belonged to the two handlers based in Pakistan, were attached after obtaining order from Sub Judge Uri, a police spokesman said.

He identified the two as Jalal Din, resident of Zamboor Pattan, and Mohammad Saki, resident of Kamalkote Uri.

