Sword Attack in Thane: Five Booked for Assault

A case has been registered against five individuals for attacking and injuring Rohitsingh Sunilsingh Labana with a sword in Thane's Ulhasnagar. The police filed an FIR under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act. The investigation is ongoing, with the accused yet to be arrested.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:06 IST
A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly attacking a man with a sword and injuring him over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar township on Sunday night, an official said.

The police have registered a first information report under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act against the five accused, who have not been arrested as yet, he said.

The victim, Rohitsingh Sunilsingh Labana, was travelling on a motorcycle when the accused intercepted the vehicle, pulled him down and attacked with a sword, the official said.

The victim's friend, who was riding the two-wheeler, rushed him to a hospital, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

