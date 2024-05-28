CBI Arrests Revenue Official for Bribery in Jammu and Kashmir
The CBI arrested revenue official Mohd Ishaq Bhat in Jammu's Ramban district for accepting a Rs 18,000 bribe. Caught red-handed, Bhat was processing a land settlement application when apprehended. Further searches yielded Rs 3.71 lakh and incriminating documents. CBI's investigation continues in the bribery case.
The CBI on Tuesday said it has arrested a revenue official for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 18,000 from a person for processing his application for land settlement in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Mohd Ishaq Bhat, who was posted as Office Qanoongo in Banihal Tehsildar's office, was arrested on Monday after he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement here.
Searches were conducted at residential and official premises of the accused which also led to recovery of over Rs.3.71 lakh and other documents, it said. A case was registered by CBI against the accused on allegations that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for processing his application for land settlement. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs 18000 from the complainant, the agency said.
The CBI said further investigation in the case is continuing.
