Top Naxalite Surrenders in Gadchiroli Citing Poor Conditions

Ganesh Gatta Punem, a 35-year-old Naxalite from Bijapur district, surrendered to the Maharashtra police in Gadchiroli. Citing lack of medical facilities and misappropriation of funds, Punem, who had a Rs 6 lakh bounty on his head, will receive Rs 5 lakh under the state and Centre's rehabilitation policy.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:58 IST
A Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 6 lakh surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, an official said.

Ganesh Gatta Punem (35), a resident of neighbouring Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, surrendered before Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Jagdish Meena, a release by the police stated.

Punem was recruited as a member of the supply team with Bhamramgadh LOS in 2017 and was promoted to deputy commander of the team in 2018.

He was involved in encounters in Mirtur and Timmenar in Bijapur in 2017 and 2022 respectively, the release said.

Punem cited lack of medical facilities and misappropriation of development funds by senior cadres, among other reasons for his surrender, police said.

The surrendered Naxalite will receive Rs 5 lakh as per the state and Centre's rehabilitation policy, it stated.

As per the release, 14 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police in the last two years.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal has assured all necessary assistance to those willing to surrender and join the mainstream society.

