Delhi Police Busts Major Illegal Alprazolam Manufacturing Racket

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two men allegedly involved in the illegal manufacturing of the psychotropic substance Alprazolam in UP's Gajraula, an officer on Tuesday said.

The accused were identified as Sanjay Sharma, 42, and Rajvir, 38, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Police said Rajvir supplied the raw material for the manufacture of Alprazolam. Three men were earlier arrested by police in connection with the same racket.

''On April 25, the Special Cell busted an inter-state psychotropic substance supply cartel, arresting three individuals -- Namit Chaudhary, Rachit, and Vanga Rajendra Goud.

''During the probe, it was revealed that the mastermind of this syndicate set up an illegal factory for manufacturing the psychotropic substance Alprazolam near Tapkeshwar Temple, in Village Salempur Gousai, Gajraula,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

According to the officer, a search of the factory resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of raw materials used in the manufacture of Alprazolam.

The factory was locked up, but the owner and the supplier of the raw materials remained at large.

The breakthrough came on May 14, when police arrested Sanjay, who was found to have no licence for the manufacturing of any medicine or Alprazolam, the DCP said.

Subsequently, at his instance, raw material supplier Rajvir was arrested on May 18, he added.

