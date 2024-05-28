Left Menu

Teacher Arrested for Harassing Girl on Instagram

A private school teacher, Sanju Verma, was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly harassing a class 7 girl via Instagram. Verma forced the girl to accept his follow request and then sent obscene messages. The girl's father reported the incident, leading to Verma's arrest under the POCSO Act.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:13 IST
Teacher Arrested for Harassing Girl on Instagram
  • Country:
  • India

A private school teacher was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a class 7 girl, police said.

According to the complaint, Sanju Verma, the teacher, forced the girl to first accept his Instagram request for a follow, and then began sending ''obscene'' messages to her on the app.

The girl's father, who filed the complaint, said his daughter had followed Verma on Instagram through her mother's account.

''Soon after, Verma started sending messages to my daughter and used obscene language. When my daughter told me about it, I approached police,'' the father said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Verma under Section 12 of the POCSO Act at the Women's Police Station in Sector 51 on Monday. He was arrested Tuesday morning. Virender Vij, DCP (Crime against Women), said Verma joined the investigation and is being questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024