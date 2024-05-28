Teacher Arrested for Harassing Girl on Instagram
A private school teacher, Sanju Verma, was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly harassing a class 7 girl via Instagram. Verma forced the girl to accept his follow request and then sent obscene messages. The girl's father reported the incident, leading to Verma's arrest under the POCSO Act.
A private school teacher was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a class 7 girl, police said.
According to the complaint, Sanju Verma, the teacher, forced the girl to first accept his Instagram request for a follow, and then began sending ''obscene'' messages to her on the app.
The girl's father, who filed the complaint, said his daughter had followed Verma on Instagram through her mother's account.
''Soon after, Verma started sending messages to my daughter and used obscene language. When my daughter told me about it, I approached police,'' the father said in his complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Verma under Section 12 of the POCSO Act at the Women's Police Station in Sector 51 on Monday. He was arrested Tuesday morning. Virender Vij, DCP (Crime against Women), said Verma joined the investigation and is being questioned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
