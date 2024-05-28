Bomb Threat at Telangana Deputy CM's Residence Turns Out Fake
A bomb threat call stating a bomb would explode at Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy CM, turned out to be a hoax. Police and the bomb disposal squad found nothing suspicious. Efforts are ongoing to trace the caller, who has been making such calls since morning.
- Country:
- India
A threat call stating that a bomb would explode at Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here on Tuesday, turned out to be a hoax, police said.
The caller allegedly made the call to 'Dial-100' and warned that a bomb has been placed and it would explode at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad city.
Police immediately swung into action and searched the premises with the help of the bomb disposal squad. Nothing suspicious was found and the bomb threat call turned out to be a hoax, a senior police official said adding that the hoax call was made from Hyderabad and efforts were on to nab the caller, they said.
''During preliminary investigation it was found that the caller had been making such calls since morning,'' the official said. Earlier, Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, visited Praja Bhavan, and met with the officials and also the family members of the Deputy CM and discussed the matter.
The minister instructed the officials to thoroughly check visitors and to also step up security at Praja Bhavan, an official statement said.
A part of Praja Bhavan is used for the 'Praja Vani' event, a grievance redressal meeting held twice a week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
