SA's Stance on Sudan Conflict: Call for Ceasefire and Protection of Civilians

South Africa has expressed grave concern over the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan, which has caused significant loss of life, destruction of infrastructure, and the displacement of millions. The conflict, particularly intense in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has been marked by heavy artillery use in populated areas, further endangering civilian lives.

Condemnation and Concern:

The South African government condemned the use of heavy artillery in populated areas, highlighting the increased danger to civilians, especially women and children.

They referenced a warning from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who stated that attacks on civilians and hindrance of humanitarian aid could constitute war crimes.

Human Rights Violations:

A Human Rights Watch report has detailed severe human rights abuses in Sudan, including ethnically motivated killings and gender-based violence.

South Africa emphasized the need to respect international law, protect civilians, and ensure the unobstructed distribution of humanitarian aid and medical support.

Call for Accountability and Peace Efforts:

The South African government stressed the urgent need to end impunity for those responsible for the conflict and highlighted the critical role of multilateral and regional organizations in addressing the human rights crisis.

They pledged full support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy to Sudan, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to mediate and promote dialogue for a peaceful resolution.

Appeal for Ceasefire and Dialogue:

South Africa reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of sincere talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the main parties involved in the conflict.

The statement underscored South Africa's solidarity with the people of Sudan, who have suffered immensely since the outbreak of hostilities on April 15, 2023.

The South African government’s statement reflects a strong commitment to international humanitarian principles and a peaceful resolution to the Sudan conflict. They urge all involved parties to engage in dialogue and cease violence to alleviate the suffering of civilians and restore peace and stability in the region.