Parliament Security Revamped: Ensuring Safety for Visitors

Elaborate safety arrangements have been implemented in the Indian Parliament to prevent incidents like last year's security breach. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the utilization of advanced technology to enhance security, anticipating minor visitor inconveniences. The new Parliament building continues to attract a diverse group of visitors with heightened interest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:29 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Elaborate safety arrangements, which may inconvenience visitors, are in place in Parliament to ensure that incidents such as last year's security breach do not recur, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

Two persons had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and released smoke canisters while the House was in session.

''We have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that such incidents do not recur,'' Birla told PTI when asked about the safety measures put in place in the wake of the December 13 security breach.

''We have utilised the latest technology to strengthen security. There may be some inconvenience to visitors in Parliament. But we have adopted stringent guidelines to secure Parliament for the future,'' Birla said.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated on this day last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''In the past year, more than 80,000 people have come to visit the Parliament. People from various sects of life, including defence personnel, farmers, scientists and others, have visited the Parliament,'' he said.

Birla said there is a lot of excitement among the people to see the new Parliament and, in the future, people from all over the world will come to see this temple of democracy.

