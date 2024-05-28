Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar's Service Extended by Three More Months

The Centre has extended the service of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, 1987 batch IAS officer, for a further period of three months, officials on Tuesday said.

Kumar, at loggerheads with the AAP government in Delhi, was given his first extension in November 2023, following a Supreme Court order.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said, ''Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed for the extension of service of Naresh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT 1987), Chief Secretary, GNCTD, for a further period of three months beyond 31.05.2024, i.e. from 01.06,2024 to 31.08.2024 in relaxation of Rule 16(1) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 by invoking Rule 3 of AIS(CS-RM) Rules, 1960.'' Kumar, who was due to retire on November 30, 2023, was given a six months extension. The period of extension will expire on May 31.

The AAP government had last year filed a plea in the Supreme Court against any move by the Centre to appoint, without any consultation with it, the new chief secretary or extend the tenure of Kumar after the due date of his retirement.

The Supreme Court in its order had upheld the Centre's decision to extend Kumar's tenure by six months, observing it cannot be said to be violative of law or constitutional distribution of powers between the Union and the Delhi government.

