Rajkot Game Zone Fire: Partner Dhaval Thakkar Arrested

The Gujarat police have arrested one more partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone where a devastating fire last week killed 27 persons, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused, Dhaval Thakkar, is the proprietor of Dhaval Corporation, which ran the TRP game zone along with five partners of Raceway Enterprises.

He was remanded in police custody till June 10 by a court in Rajkot.

''Dhaval Thakkar was arrested from Abu Road in neighbouring Rajasthan in a joint operation by the Rajkot and Banaskantha Police last night,'' said Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana.

With this, four persons have so far been arrested in connection with the fire incident at the game zone on Saturday.

''The court of additional judicial magistrate BP Thakar remanded Dhaval Thakkar in police custody till June 10,'' special public prosecutor Tushar Gokani said.

The police had earlier arrested Yuvrajsinh Solanki and Rahul Rathod, partners in Raceway Enterprises, and game zone manager Nitin Jain. They were on Monday sent to 14-day police custody by a court in Rajkot.

The prosecution had told the court the accused persons were not cooperating with the investigation and giving evasive replies. The police have registered an FIR against six persons - Thakkar, Solanki, Rathod, and Raceway Enterprises partners Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja and Prakashchand Hiran - in connection with the fire incident.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to a person by doing an act that endangers their life or personal safety) and 114 (someone present when the offence is committed).

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

The Central government has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)