Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 90 Months

Ryan Salame, ex-co-CEO of FTX's Bahamian subsidiary, has been sentenced to 90 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to making unlawful campaign donations worth tens of millions of dollars. The sentencing follows the downfall of FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:43 IST
  • United States

Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX's Bahamian subsidiary and a top lieutenant to the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was sentenced on Tuesday to 90 months in prison, U.S. federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Salame pleaded guilty in September to making tens of millions of dollars in unlawful campaign donations to boost causes supported by his boss.

