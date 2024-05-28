Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 90 Months

Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX's Bahamian subsidiary and a top lieutenant to the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was sentenced on Tuesday to 90 months in prison, U.S. federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Salame pleaded guilty in September to making tens of millions of dollars in unlawful campaign donations to boost causes supported by his boss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)