Corruption Crackdown: Madhya Pradesh Police Sack Inspector Over Bribery in Nursing College Scam

Madhya Pradesh Police terminated Inspector Sushil Majoka for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe while assisting the CBI in investigating corruption in nursing colleges. Majoka was dismissed for tarnishing the police's image and failing to uphold moral values, as per Article 311 of the Constitution.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday terminated the services of an inspector nabbed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh when he was assisting the CBI in its probe into the alleged nursing colleges scan, an official said.

Sushil Majoka, an inspector of the Crime Research Department of MP Police, was attached to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing alleged corruption and irregularities in nursing colleges, he said.

According to a letter from CBI, New Delhi, Majoka demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and was arrested under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

Following the arrest, the services of Majoka were repatriated to MP Police and later suspected on May 22, he said.

After receiving the information regarding the case registered against Majoka, Inspector General of the Crime Research Department, Anurag Sharma, on Tuesday dismissed Majoka from service as he tarnished the image of the police and failed to maintain high moral values, the official said.

Majoka was sacked under Article 311 of the Constitution which allows termination of services of government employees, he said.

Earlier last week, the CBI had terminated the services of its inspector Rahul Raj who was arrested by the agency while allegedly accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 10 lakh from Malay College of Nursing chairman Anil Bhaskaran and his wife Suma Anil. The couple has also been arrested.

The CBI had swung into action after inputs and surveillance by its internal vigilance unit indicated that one of the support teams constituted on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to examine infrastructure in nursing colleges in the state was indulging in corruption.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government has ordered the closure of 66 nursing colleges across 31 districts in accordance with the High Court order in the alleged nursing college scam being probed by the CBI.

The scam pertains to gross irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges which lacked infrastructure while some existed only on paper.

