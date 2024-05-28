Mystery Woman Found Dead Near Noida Metro Station
An unidentified woman, around 55 years old, was discovered dead near the Botanical Garden metro station in Noida. Reportedly, she had been living near the station, asking passersby for money. Found unconscious on Sunday, she was taken to a hospital but was declared dead. Efforts are ongoing to identify her.
- Country:
- India
An unidentified woman aged around 55 years was found dead near the Botanical Garden metro station here, police said on Tuesday.
Locals informed the police that the woman had been living near the metro station for the past few days and would ask passersby for money.
''On Sunday, the local Sector 39 police station officials were alerted about the woman being found unconscious near the metro station. She was taken to a hospital but declared dead by doctors,'' a police spokesperson said.
There are no visible injury marks on the body of the woman, the official said.
Efforts are being made to identify the woman, the official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Death toll from floods in Indonesia's West Sumatra rises to 50
Mumbai police chief vows decisive action against culprits behind building collapse tragedy
Minor boy rapes 5-year-old girl in MP; police register case
Hoarding collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar: Death toll now goes up to 14, 74 people rescued alive
Mumbai Police arrest second member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with Salman Khan firing incident