Devastation in Toretsk: Russian Bombs Hit Civilians

Russian guided bombs killed two civilians in the eastern Ukrainian city of Toretsk on Tuesday and heavily damaged two multi-storey apartment buildings, Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Filashkin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Russian forces deployed three bombs in the city north of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk. Rescue teams were on site to determine the extent of casualties.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

