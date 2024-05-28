Left Menu

Devastation in Toretsk: Russian Bombs Hit Civilians

Russian guided bombs killed two civilians in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine, and damaged two apartment buildings, according to Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin. Three bombs were reportedly deployed by Russian forces. Rescue teams are assessing the situation. The information could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:50 IST
Russian guided bombs killed two civilians in the eastern Ukrainian city of Toretsk on Tuesday and heavily damaged two multi-storey apartment buildings, Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Filashkin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Russian forces deployed three bombs in the city north of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk. Rescue teams were on site to determine the extent of casualties.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

