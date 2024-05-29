Left Menu

US Condemns Georgia's Foreign Agent Bill Veto Override

The United States condemned Georgia's parliamentary decision to override a presidential veto on a controversial foreign agent bill, which western nations view as Russian-inspired. This move threatens Georgia's relations with Washington and its EU ambitions, sparking widespread protests and new U.S. visa restrictions on Georgia.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 00:26 IST
US Condemns Georgia's Foreign Agent Bill Veto Override

The United States on Tuesday condemned a move by the parliament in the South Caucasus state of Georgia to override a presidential veto of a bill on foreign agents, which western nations say is Russian-inspired.

Legislators had voted in the latest step in an affair that has plunged the country into crisis and threatens its historically strong ties with Washington, a major aid donor. "The United States condemns this action," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a briefing.

"It is unfortunate that Georgia's leaders are choosing to forego the steps needed to advance Georgia and the western direction that its people want." The European Union says the measure would set back the country's ambitions to join the bloc.

Tens of thousands of protesters have regularly gathered in central Tbilisi to demonstrate against the law and the ruling Georgian Dream party. The legislation would require organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from overseas to register as "agents of foreign influence".

Washington last week introduced new visa restrictions on Georgia and launched a review of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024