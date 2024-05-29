Algeria Pushes for UN Resolution to Halt Rafah Violence

Algeria will propose on Tuesday a draft United Nations Security Council resolution to "stop the killing in Rafah," Algeria's U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body on the Gaza Strip.

"Algeria will circulate this afternoon a draft resolution on Rafah," Bendjama said. "It will be a short text, a decisive text, to stop the killing in Rafah."

